1 of 5 suspects sentenced in Marshall County sex abuse case

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – One of the five men charged in a Marshall County sexual abuse case involving a teenager has been sentenced.

The state attorney general’s office says 26-year-old Luis Maaz was ordered to serve five years in prison for fourth-degree rape and solicitation of a minor.

All five of the suspects accepted plea agreements and pleaded guilty. Sentencing is scheduled next month for 20-year-old Michael Mejilla, 21-year-old Damon Koop, 28-year-old Dustin Purcell and 29-year-old Edgar Ramos.

Court documents say the men were charged for illegal sexual interactions with a girl who was younger than 16.