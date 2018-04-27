What This 5th Grader Would Do With a Million Dollars

A year or two ago, Evangaleen Weeg says she would have taken a million dollars and bought some Legos and a bunch of other fun stuff – for herself. But something has shifted in the young girl’s mind and in a recent essay where she and her peers were asked what each of them would do with a million dollars, her answers won her the Millionaire for a Day contest sponsored by Citi at her school.

Below is her overall winning entry. For more from Evangaleen and Rick Nath, of Citi as to what he hopes the students learn through the process. Weeg was awarded a $300 check for her essay, which is the amount $1 million would earn in a day. She says she’s excited to spend a little on herself and her brother, and save the rest.