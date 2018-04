Brown’s 7 TD’s Lead Storm Past Danger

Brown's 7 TD's Lead Storm Past Danger

KEARNEY, NE… The Sioux Falls Storm improved to 6-2 for the season with a 62-48 win over the Nebraska Danger Friday night in Kearney, NE. Lorenzo Brown was on fire as the Storm built a 35-10 lead and then hung on to win. Brown went 10 of 16 for 189 yards and 4 TD’s and ran for a trio of scores in the victory. Both SF losses were to defending I-F-L champion Arizona.