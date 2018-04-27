Burros return to Custer State Park after wildfire

Custer State Park Facebook

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) – Wild donkeys have returned to a western South Dakota park after a wildfire caused injuries to the herd.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the Legion Lake fire in December led to injuries for all nine burros in Custer State Park, including burns, dehydration and hoof damage. Three burros were euthanized, and the rest were removed from the park to receive veterinary care.

Four burros have returned to the park this week, in addition to four new burros donated by Beaver Creek Buffalo Co.

Kayla Brown helped nurse the injured burros back to health at the Fall River Veterinary Clinic.

The burros are known to approach vehicles and snatch food from visitors. Brown says the burros will eventually return to sticking their heads in visitors’ car windows.