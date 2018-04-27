City, Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum Recognizing Arbor Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – April 27th is the 146th Arbor Day, the city of Sioux Falls has a message: please plant some trees.

The city announced a goal to plan 302 trees on city park land. Mayor Mike Huether says tree planting is imperative for the environment and natural beauty. The city started by planting a tree at the arboretum, which is a staple of the city’s trail system.

“I am a tree nut. I’m a conservation nut. I love the outdoors. I love wildlife. I love all of it and how it comes together and makes a difference not only now, but for generations to come,” said Huether.

City officials also took time to appreciate arborists. Arborists are always on call, they help take trees off of cars when there’s an ice storm or crazy winter weather.