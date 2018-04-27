Dallas Goedert Picked by Eagles in 2nd Round

Dallas Goedert Picked by Eagles in 2nd Round

ARLINGTON, Texas – South Dakota State University tight end Dallas Goedert was selected by the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the National Football League Draft Friday night. He was the 49th overall pick and the third tight end taken in the 2018 draft.

A Britton native, Goedert was a unanimous All-America selection as both a junior and senior. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, tallying 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns on a single-season school-record 92 receptions as a junior, followed by 72 catches for 1,111 yards and seven scores as a senior in 2017.

For his career, Goedert stands third in receptions at SDSU (198), fourth in receiving yards (2,988) and fifth in touchdown receptions (21).

Prior to Goedert, the last SDSU player to be drafted was defensive end Danny Batten, who was taken in the sixth round by the Buffalo Bills in 2010.