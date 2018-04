Forever 21 to Open Location at Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new retailer is moving to the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

Forever 21 has filed plans with the city to join the Empire Mall. The retailer is known for selling lower-priced apparel and quickly-rotating merchandise. Forever 21 has more than 600 stores worldwide.

The nearest location is currently at the Westroads Mall in Omaha.