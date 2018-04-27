Loetscher Addressing Alleged Hacking Probe: “I Am Not a Victim”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The race for Sioux Falls’ next mayor continues to play out amid controversy.

This week began with campaign hacking allegations, brought forth by Jolene Loetscher’s campaign. Then there was the release, first partial, then full, of a voicemail in which her opponent, Paul TenHaken, cited “tools in his toolbox.” TenHaken has since clarified that he meant going negative on the campaign trail.

Shortly after, authorities released preliminary findings from a probe into the hacking allegations, saying they have not found evidence of back accounts or websites being compromised.

On Friday, Loetscher called an impromptu press conference to address all of these announcements, including that investigation, which she says is not over.

“There are numerous accounts for them to still look at, court orders that have just gone out, and other campaigns providing their information regarding the situation. But to read the headlines, it has sounded like the investigation is closed and it was much ado about nothing, and that could not be further from the truth,” said Loetscher.

Loetscher says authorities still need to look over several accounts, including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Gmail and two bank accounts. She says some of those accounts are campaign related and some are personal.

KDLT News reached out to TenHaken, he did not want to issue a response and says he just wants to focus on the issues.