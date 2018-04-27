Long Snow Season Causes Late Start to Mosquito Preparation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Due to the longer snow season, the City of Sioux Falls Environmental Health is in rush mode to prepare for mosquitoes.

“You know we’re just around the corner from seeing everything change really fast, said Denise Patton, Health Program Coordinator.

Usually by now they’d have spent several weeks setting up around 20 traps all around town, but the weather put them behind. They aren’t getting them up until tuesday. The traps are used to monitor the bugs and gives the city an idea of how mosquito season will go.

The insects usually start to appear around the first to second week of May.

“Not very many and there’s certain species that emerge first, typically their (they’re) a species that doesn’t bite humans. It’s just a sap feeder, but their bigger than the normal ones,” said Patton.

“Once it gets warm enough, we’ll start seeing them far more active.”

Right now the water is too cold because of melting snow. She says once it’s around 55 degrees the larva will be able to hatch. Then we’ll see them buzzing all around town.

Recent wet conditions along with flooding and high water will likely attract a high number of the Aedes Vexan species across South Dakota.

“The downside to those are that they are heavy biters so people will get bit a lot. The good part, the silver lining is that they don’t spread disease very well at all,” said Patton.

Mosquitos that carry disease usually appear when it’s dryer. PAtton says people don’t have to worry about those until around mid July.

The city has 20 people who in the next few weeks and throughout the summer will check on any sitting water where mosquitoes like to hang out.

“They are out their with four or five different products that are able to control the mosquito larva in the water so they never hatch and emerge as biting adults,” said Patton.

To prevent mosquitoes from swarming your property, make sure you have no water sitting around in your yard. Patton says even the tiniest puddle can attract them.