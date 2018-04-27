Metro Conference Track Won by LHS Boys, BV Girls

BRANDON, SD… It was a beautiful day Friday for the Metro Conference Track Meet, something that hadn’t happened all spring. And the hometown Lynx girls edged Lincoln for the title with 124 points, the pats had 111.5. Brielle Dixon in the 110 hurdles edged Josephine Dal by four one hundredths of a second for the win. It wasn’t even close in the boys competition as Lincoln had 168 points and the Lynx were second with 88. Stephon St. Pierre edged Josh Donahoe of BV also by four one hundredths of a second for the win in the 110 meter high hurdles. Lincoln’s Demarcus Weldon won the high jump with a leap of 6′ 5″.