Mosquito Prep Catching Up After Long Snow Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Now that it’s getting warmer, it’s almost mosquito season. The city of Sioux Falls Environmental Health Department says they are in rush mode to prepare for the bugs.

Usually around this time of year the city would already be out for several week putting up traps. But because of the longer winter they aren’t setting them up until May 1st. They are also continuing to monitor the weather.

The water is still too cold from the melting snow, once it’s around 55 degrees they say we will start seeing more mosquitos. Recent wet conditions along with flooding and high water will likely attract a high number of the Aedes Vexan mosquitos.

“The downs side to those are they are heavy biters, so people will be bit a lot, the good part, the silver lining, is that they don’t spread disease at all,” said Health Program Coordinator Denise Patton.

Mosquitos that carry disease usually appear when it’s dryer. Patton says people don’t have to worry about those until around mid July, but that people should wear bug spray this summer regardless.