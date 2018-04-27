Official: Major wildfire potential average in western SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A fire official says the potential for large wildfires in South Dakota ranges from average to below average across the state.

State Fire Meteorologist Darren Clabo said in a Friday seminar at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology that the western and central parts of the state are entering their wet season. His presentation says large fire potential is average over western South Dakota and below average elsewhere.

Clabo says he thinks above-average snowpack in the Black Hills is going to delay fire potential for the summer. Clabo says he doesn’t think the Black Hills will see big fires until later in July – if at all.