Pair To Wear Duct Tape Outfits to Prom

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Saturday night, many Sioux Falls students will put on their best dancing shoes and head to Roosevelt High School’s senior prom. However, one perfect pair may have figured out a way to possibly get paid for attending prom. There’s just one twist.

It’s hard to believe that just a few weeks ago, these two teenagers were perfect strangers.

“We knew nothing about each other whatsoever at the beginning of this adventure,” said Brent Bartels, a Roosevelt High School senior.

It all started with duct tape. Bartels joked in middle school that one day, he would wear duct tape to his senior prom. As luck would have it, those go hand-in-hand. A classmate approached Bartels recently and said there’s actually a college scholarship for that.

“I said ‘sign me up!’” said Bartels.

If he makes the cut, Bartels could win $10,000 by wearing duct tape outfits to prom. Now, all he needed was a crafty date that wanted to rock duct tape also.

Fortunately, Troian Loken and Bartel’s moms are coworkers and decided to play prom-mom matchmakers. Loken remembers when she got the text from her mom:

“‘Would you wear a duct tape dress?’ I was just really completely shocked,” said Loken.

For the past few weeks, the two have spent 125 hours making a duct tape suit and dress. It’s cost less than $70 total, which is less than a typical prom price tag. It could pay off bigtime if Bartels wins the 10 grand.

“That is me,” said Bartels. “I like to be different. That is me. I have a great story. Hey kids, I wore duct tape to prom.”

Not only have the two learned more than they ever thought they would about duct tape, they’ve learned about each other every step of the way. As the big prom night approaches, they’re really getting in the swing of things.

“It’s a crazy experience and I can’t believe I actually got to live it,” said Loken.

Even if the duct tape duo doesn’t take home the grand prize, they’ll stick together.

“No matter what happens, if we win or we lose, I think it’s great you know that I met somebody and they went on this adventure with me and they wanted to do something crazy and they took a shot at it,” said Bartels.

Bartels plans to attend the University of Nebraska Lincoln this fall, while Loken still has some time before she has to worry about college. First, they’ll have to win over the judges with their duct tape outfits. If they make it to the finals, they’ll need your help for votes.