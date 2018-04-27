Police Investigating After Credit Card Skimmer Found at Gas Pump

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are investigating after a credit card skimmer was found on a Sioux Falls gas pump.

The report came from the Holiday gas station of 41st and Meadow Avenue on Thursday. An employee noticed a piece was broken on a gas pump, opened it, and found an attachment inside. Police say the attachment was an internal skimmer.

They are not sure if any cards have been compromised.

Police say internal skimmers aren’t usually visible when you pull up to the pump, and they encourage drivers to be aware when filling up.

“The best thing you can do is just look to see, make sure the locks are in tact. Most gas stations are going to have some type of safety seal, make sure that seal is intact. If things look maybe like they have been tampered with, or they just don’t seem right, use a different pump,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

In this case, police say suspects were actually able to insert the skimmer without breaking a security sticker seal placed on it.