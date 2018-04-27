Professor accused of sexually exploiting students

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A newspaper has reported that a Drake University professor accused of sexually exploiting female students has been allowed to resign effective June 1.

The Des Moines Register reports that a November internal investigation found that Mahmoud Hamad “physically, sexually and verbally intimidated” female students and “did exploit the power differential that existed between him and his female students.”

The report found that Hamad violated university policies through “unwelcome advances and unwelcome verbal and physical conduct and intimidation aimed at female students because of their sex.”

The case hasn’t been referred to police. In the report Hamad denied the student accusations. He’s declined to otherwise comment.

Drake administrator Sue Mattison won’t say whether Hamad was asked to resign. She says he’s on a leave of absence.