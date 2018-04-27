Rugby is Scoring Big in the Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The sport of rugby is getting an upgrade in Sioux Falls. It’s been offered at Marion park for 30 years. Now those who play or want to try the sport can on brand new turf.

“It’s definitely going to make an impact on not only our players but the people who visit, so I’m excited for this,” says Pat Artz of Dakota United Rugby.

The city announced it’s building another athletic field at the Sanford Sports Complex. This one will be the new home of rugby.

“There are currently nine fields out there now. They’re used primarily for junior football. This field is an area that we’ve had planned for future development for some times,” says Mike Patten of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation.

It’ll also work for football, soccer and lacrosse, but the land will primarily be a pitch which is the rugby term for field.

The sport continues to expand in the Sioux Empire, and city officials say it’s important to have top notch facilities.

“It makes for a better situation for them as there’s ample parking access to restrooms, and it’ll give them room to grow if they need to

Playing at the massive complex allows rugby to be part of a bigger team.

“We’re now inclusive into the city’s sporting environment, and so now we’re being classified as a city sport which is something that will help us out in the long run,” says Artz.

For instance, the new field will better accommodate the growing number of rugby squads. There’s already a high school boys team plus a men’s and women’s team. Starting this year, there will be middle school and girl’s high school teams.

“Pretty much just want to make sure this sport continues to develop in the area, and so new facilities and up to date and brand new facilities are only going to accredit us a little bit more,” says Artz.

That could also draw in more players from surrounding towns that don’t have local facilities to scrum.

The project will cost around $180,000 and is expected to be finished in June.