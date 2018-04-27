Sales Floor – part time

Nyberg's Ace

Looking for a friendly, positive, and motivated person to provide helpful service. Retail knowledge & experience in paint sales helpful. Hours will vary. Flexible schedule to include days, evenings, and weekends.

Excellent on the job training, relaxed dress code, great employee discount.

Join our team and be part of the excitement of the newest retail store in Downtown Sioux Falls.

Check out http://www.nybergsace.com/employment or apply to Zane at zhoffelt@nybergsace.com