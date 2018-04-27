Sounds Of The Sioux Empire: Jacob Lemme

Lemme Relishes In Varieties Of Music

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For this weeks edition of ‘Sounds Of The Sioux Empire’ we introduce you to Jacob Lemme.

A Sioux Falls native, Lemme’s fascination came at the age of 7 when he got his first guitar. With influences like Beck, Lou Reed, David Bowie, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, and Radiohead, Lemme lives by the motto of never settling when it comes to experimenting with different styles of music.

Lemme’s active presence in the Sioux Empire music scene has been linked with solo acts, as well as bands Lemmons and Angie Hosh. Jake has played along with national acts such as Naomi Punk, No Bunny, and The Coathangers. He states that he wishes the list increases over time.

Lemme has released 3 tapes and 6 CD’s, and plans to release a 4th cassette tape of his self titled solo project ‘Jake’ coming this summer. The link to Lemme’s performance for KDLT News is attached below.