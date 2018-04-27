South Dakota embezzler sentenced for embezzling on probation

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota woman who embezzled from a group of American Indian churches while on probation for embezzling from the Fort Pierre Development Corp. has been sentenced to serve three years in prison.

The Capital Journal reports that 61-year-old Joni Boub also was ordered to pay more than $73,000 in restitution to the development corporation and the 13 United Church of Christ-associated congregations in South Dakota, North Dakota and Nebraska.

Boub was sole office manager for both organizations. She is an enrolled member of the Rosebud Lakota tribe.

Boub is likely to serve only about nine months of her sentence due to her otherwise clean record.