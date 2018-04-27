South Dakota representative dies after struggle with cancer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota state Rep. Sean McPherson has died after fighting cancer for more than a year.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the first-term Republican legislator from Rapid City died Thursday. McPherson’s struggle against cancer started in February 2017.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard says McPherson was a good legislator, but “more importantly he was a good man.” Attorney General Marty Jackley tweeted that McPherson’s legacy “will not fade.”

McPherson was elected in 2016 to serve District 32, which includes Pennington County. He was a former Navy submariner, teacher and the pastor of a Nazarene church.

Daugaard says McPherson and his wife joined the governor and First Lady Linda Daugaard last fall to christen the USS South Dakota submarine in Connecticut.