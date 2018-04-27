Spearfish man accused of embezzling from sports programs

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) – A Spearfish man is accused of embezzling from youth sports programs.

The Black Hills Pioneer Press reports that 44-year-old Nicholas Edward Hoffman was charged April 18 with three counts of grand theft by embezzlement.

His attorney, Matthew Kinney, says Hoffman will plead not guilty to the charges at an arraignment scheduled for May 17.

Hoffman is accused of embezzling money from the Queen City Futbol Club, the Spearfish Youth Wrestling Club, and the Spearfish Rams Football. He no longer holds a position at any of the programs.

He is accused of embezzling at least $5,000 from the soccer and wrestling clubs, and more than $1,000 from the football club.