USF Spring Game gets Offensive

SIOUX FALLS – University of Sioux Falls Head Coach Jon Anderson called it mission accomplished after the offense outlasted the defense, 49-25, in the annual spring game at Bob Young Field before 1,155.

Anderson, who directed USF to a 9-3 in 2017 with a fourth straight NCAA DII postseason appearance, was pleased with play on both sides of the ball.

“We had really good competition in a lively atmosphere tonight,” said Anderson, whose team returns 35 letter winners and 11 starters from the 2017 squad. “Our offense moved the ball with precision and big-play capability while the defense had some sacks and made big stops. For me, I saw tremendous energy and effort. And, the best thing was we had a lot of fun and stayed healthy,” he said.

In the game, USF, which concluded its spring practice session tonight, played traditional style of offense and defense but incorporated a scoring system which included various points for defensive and offensive success. On offense, touchdowns were worth six points; field goals, three points; extra points, one point as normal but also assigned a point for a first down. The defense received three points for a three and out, one point for a sack and one for a defensive stop.

On offense, both quarterbacks vying for the starting job, sophomore Mitchell Martin and redshirt-junior Noah Butler shined. Martin completed 9-of-14 passes for 98 yards and a TD. Butler hit on 7-of-11 passes for 124 yards and caught a five-yard TD pass.

On offense, the Cougars generated 347 yards on 48 plays, including 25 carries for 104 yards rushing. Martin and Butler combined to completed 16-of-25 passes for 222 yards.

Redshirt sophomore wide out Ty Smith had three catches for 74 yards and a TD while senior wide receiver Anthony Holmes hauled in three receptions for 88 yards. Among Holmes’s catches was a one-handed grab on the right sideline that led to the first score by the offense. Jermaine Broadnax added three catches for 21 yards.

Others in the receiving game to make plays included redshirt freshman tight end Benjamin Sokup with two catches for 10 yards, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jacob Thut with two catches for 11 yards while redshirt freshman Darrion Conrad had two catches for 12 yards and the TD pass of five yards to Butler. Redshirt freshman running back Giovanni Purpura hauled in a catch for four yards while rushing twice for seven yards and a TD.

USF’s ground attack was led by junior Gabe Watson with five carries for 52 yards, including a 38-yard jaunt. Junior Winston Maxwell had five carries for 19 yards and a TD. Joshua Collazo added four carries for 19 yards while redshirt freshman Thuro Reisdorfer had three carries for 11 yards and Isaac Schubert two carries for four yards.

On defense the Cougars recorded five sacks, including one each by redshirt sophomore Michael Enalls, redshirt junior Brody Grantham, junior Aaron Ortiz, junior Yvan Medard and Max Sturdevant. Linebacker Ryan Nieman led the defense with six tackles while Enalls had five and redshirt junior Parker Gregston had four as did redshirt sophomore Hakeem Johnson.

Scoring (TDs and Field Goals)

Noah Butler 3-yard TD run (Mason Laramie PAT)

Winston Maxwell 2-yard TD run (Tom Chapin PAT)

Mason Laramie 42-yard field goal

Darrion Conrad to Noah Butler, 5-yard TD pass (Mason Laramie PAT)

Mitchell Martin 51-yard TD pass to Ty Smith (Tom Chapin PAT)

Giovanni Purpura 1-yard TD run (Mason Laramie PAT)