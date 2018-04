Wieneke Excited for Next Step in Football Career

Wieneke Excited for Next Step in Football Career

BROOKINGS, SD…Jake Wieneke had a remarkable college career with the Jackrabbits of SDSU. He caught 59 TD passes and had almost 5,000 career receiving yards. Now the Maple Grove, MN native is excited to see what happens next as he patiently waits to hear his name called in Dallas at the NFL Draft.