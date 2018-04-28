Augustana Concludes Spring Practice With Spring Game

Vikings Open Season September 1st At Upper Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Trailing 23-11 at halftime, the Augustana defense rattled-off 23 unanswered points in the second half to secure a 37-27 win over the Vikings defense on a beautiful day for the spring game at Kirkeby-Over Stadium.

The defense scored first with a 3-and-out on the opening drive, the offense fired back on their second drive of the game to take a 4-3 lead, an advantage that would grow to 15-6 at the start of the second half, when Kyle Saddler and Brett Shepley connected on a 45-yard pitch and catch that setup the game’s only touchdown, a Saddler to Nickel Meyers four-yard score.

Saddler and Meyers hooked up for a 23 yard pass on the next drive, and then Ryan Bradberry scampered for 25 yards to set up Luis Guarita for an 18-yard field goal and a 23-6 lead for the offense.

A Nate Meredith tackle for loss, a sack and a 3-and-out on the third drive of the quarter, plus a Brandon Lane tackle for loss on the final drive of the half made the score 23-11 in favor of the offense at halftime.

The Vikings introduced the 2018 team captains to the crowd of about 2,000 fans at halftime.

#30 – Kirby Hora , Sr., Linebacker from Sioux Falls

#55 – Joey Newman , Sr., Defensive Lineman from Crooks, S.D.

#68 – Tom Green , Sr., Offensive Lineman from Victoria, Minn.

#84 – Chet Peerenboom , Sr., Tight End from Little Chute, Wis.

The defense sniffed out a reverse on the first play of the second half to begin the onslaught, and then took a 24-23 lead on the fifth drive of the third quarter with a 3-and-out. Andrew Henrich added a tackle for loss on the sixth drive, which forced another 3-and-out for a 27-23 defense lead.

Up 30-23 to start the fourth quarter, Peter Larson picked off a pass to give the defense a 33-23 lead, which essentially sealed the win for the defense.

The spring season in the books, the Vikings now turn their attention to finals and summer workouts before reporting for camp in the fall. Augustana kicks off the 2018 season on Sept. 1 at Upper Iowa, and opens the home schedule a week later on Sept. 8, against Minnesota State at Kirkeby-Over Stadium at 1 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics