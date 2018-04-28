Lake Area Tech Student Arrested for Making School Shooting Threats

WATERTOWN, S.D. – (From Codington Co. Sheriff) Sheriff Brad Howell reports that on 4-27-18 at approximately 11:10 am, the Codington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an individual making threats of a school shooting via social media. This message included pictures of ammunition. Sheriff’s Deputies quickly identified the suspect, Cory Walter, 20, as a student at Lake Area Tech.

Deputies immediately responded to LATI and Walter’s residence. Walter was located at his residence and arrested without incident. A search warrant was conducted on Walter’s residence and vehicle; a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition were seized.

Authorities believe Walter is the only suspect in this incident, there is no other information to believe anyone else is involved at this time.

Walter was arrested on charges of Making Terroristic Threats, a class 5 felony.

Sheriff Howell commented on this investigation, “We owe many thanks to the brave individual who brought this information forward, and to the Deputies who had Walters in custody within 30 minutes of this report being made. Everyone involved today proactively avoided a potential incident.”