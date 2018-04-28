Pets Killed in Fire at Unoccupied Sioux Falls Home

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: At approximately 8:40 a.m. on April 28, 2018 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire at 5004 W Omega Pl.

Multiple neighbors called 911 to report smoke and flames coming from the manufactured home.

The first arriving fire crew confirmed the home was fully involved with fire. Fire knock down was started from the exterior of the structure until it was safe for crews to make entry to check for occupants and extinguishment. Crews confirmed there was no one home at the time of the fire.

Several pets were overcome by the fire. The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage throughout. There was no report of injuries to occupants, bystanders, or responders.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 4 fire trucks, 3 support vehicles, and 19 personnel. SFFR was assisted on scene by Metro Communications, Sioux Falls Police Department, Paramedics Plus Ambulance, Excel Energy, and Mid-American Energy.