2018 NSIC Softball Tournament Bracket

All Games Played At Sherman Park In Sioux Falls

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The 2018 NSIC Softball Tournament bracket has been set as regular season play concluded Sunday afternoon. The top ten teams in the final regular season standings will participate in the double-elimination tournament, which will be held May 3-5 at Bowden Field & Sherman Park in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Winona State earned the number one seed after winning the NSIC Regular Season Championship with its 20-2 league record. WSU will take on the lowest seed remaining following the MSU/SMSU & MINOT/CSP games. Augustana, the second seed, will take on the remaining higher seed.

Day one match-ups are listed below:

Time Field Teams Thursday, May 3, 2018 10 a.m. Bowden Field (8) Concordia-St. Paul vs. (9) Minot State 10 a.m. Sherman Park (7) Minnesota State vs. (10) SMSU 12 p.m. Bowden Field (4) St. Cloud State vs. (5) Northern State 12 p.m. Sherman Park (3) Minnesota Duluth vs. (6) Sioux Falls 2 p.m. Bowden Field (1) Winona State vs. Lower Seed of game 1&2 winner 2 p.m. Sherman Park (2) Augustana vs. Higher Seed of game 1&2 winner

Tiebreakers:

– USF earned the sixth seed over MSU. The two teams did not play this season and USF split its series with top seeded WSU while MSU was swept.

The winner of the NSIC Softball Tournament will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Central Region Tournament. The 42-team central region is made up of teams from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) and the Great American Conference (GAC). Automatic bids are awarded to the tournament champions from each conference with the final five spots awarded on an at-large basis. In all, eight teams will advance to the NCAA Regional Tournament on May 10-12, with the top two seeds in the region hosting.

The NCAA softball selections will be announced on www.NCAA.com on Monday, May 7 at 9 a.m. (CT). The NCAA Championships are set for May 24-28 at Moyer Sports Complex in Salem, Virginia hosted by the City of Salem and the Mountain East Conference.

-Release Courtesy NSIC