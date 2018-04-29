$400 Worth of Groceries in 2 Minutes: Brandon Man Wins Supermarket Sweep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Imagine you only had two minutes to grocery shop and at the end you got to keep all that’s in the cart for free. What would you grab?

A Brandon man had that opportunity today.

Sunshine Foods of Sioux Falls And Brandon teamed up with the Sioux Falls East Kiwanis Club for the 3rd annual supermarket sweep. Raffle tickets were sold for a chance to win a two minute shopping spree. All proceeds go to children’s charities across the Sioux Empire.

Dale Thomsen was this year’s winner. He bought one ticket on the last day since it was to help a good cause. He never imagined winning.

He grabbed $400 worth of groceries.

“Oh, I’m very excited looks like we’re going to have to buy a bunch of freezer wrap and get things packaged up for the freezer,” said Thomsen.

“You know we got a couple kids, a couple grandkids, so we’ll be giving some of the food away to them also.”

He has another grandchild coming in may, so he says winning this contest came just in time. He and his wife also plan to use a lot of the food for their camping trips.