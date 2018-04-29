Central Lyon’s Sieperda Shines In Final Drake Relays

Committed To Run At Iowa State In College

DES MOINES, IA — Though there haven’t been many good weekends this spring season for Central Lyon track star Gable Sieperda, you wouldn’t have known it by the way he performed at the Drake Relays this week.

Sieperda clocked Iowa’s 19th fastest two-mile in history on Thursday, winning the 3200-meter run in 9 minutes, 11 seconds. The Iowa State commit then came back Saturday to claim the 1600-meter title, in 4 minutes, 15 seconds.

Sieperda will look to win his third 32-hundred meter state championship in a few weeks. He also won a state cross country title last fall.