Cold Weather Could Lead to Delayed Nesting in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A cold April could hurt South Dakota’s pheasants and prairie grouse.

The weather has suppressed growth of cool-season grasses and appears to be delaying the start of nesting. Fresh, green plants are a key food source for birds trying to grow eggs before they nest.

Travis Runia is a senior upland game biologist for the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department. Runia says the cold spring might limit the number of nesting attempts pheasants make this summer.

Prairie grouse could also delay nesting activity, though experts find it harder to gauge. Dan Svingen with the Fort Pierre National Grassland says that prairie chickens and sharptail grouse have a tougher time building up the energy to grow eggs when spring grass growth is delayed.