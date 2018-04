Despite Writer’s Homerun Lancer Softball Swept At Morningside

Mount Marty Loses 3-2 & 6-0 But Still Makes GPAC Tournament

SIOUX CITY, IA — Despite a big game and a big homerun from junior Amber Writer in the opener of their doubleheader at Morningside, the Mount Marty softball team was swept on Saturday afternoon, losing 3-2 and 6-0.

The Lancers still qualify for the GPAC Tournament and will face tournament host Midland on Friday at 2 PM.

Click on the video viewer to watch today’s highlights!