Eagles Introduce Britton Native & SDSU Alum Dallas Goedert In Philadelphia

Goedert Picked In Second Round Of NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Former South Dakota State Jackrabbit and Britton-Hecla star Dallas Goedert began taking flight with the Philadelphia Eagles one day after they selected him with the 149th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Less than 24 hours after watching and celebrating with his family just north of Britton, the Eagles flew Goedert to the city of brotherly love and formally introduced him. Dallas got his new jersey and will wear the number 88 since his old 86 is worn by fellow tight end Zach Ertz.

He’s eager to learn the Eagles offense, confident that playing in so many different positions at SDSU will make for a quick learning curve.

Goedert will begin his Eagles’ career in two weeks at rookie mini-camp.