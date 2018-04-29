Going Undrafted Allows Wieneke To Live Dream & Sign With Vikings

Maple Grove Native Hopes To Follow In Footsteps Of Adam Thielen & CJ Ham

MAPLE GROVE, MN — On the final day of the NFL draft most prospects are hoping that they get a call from a team wanting to draft them.

South Dakota State alum Jake Wieneke was praying that his phone wouldn’t ring.

During the draft process no team had shown more interest in the Maple Grove native than his hometown Minnesota Vikings. Wieneke set SDSU and Missouri Valley Conference career receptions, yards and touchdown records in Brookings from 2014-17, and the Vikings have had great success developing fellow natives Adam Thielen and CJ Ham after productive careers at Mankato and Augustana.

If the Vikings didn’t draft Wieneke they’d made it known they wanted to sign him, leaving Jake in the position of hoping he wouldn’t get picked so he could choose where he’d go.

Wieneke will report to Vikings rookie mini-camp on Thursday.