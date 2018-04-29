Hall Of Fame Week For Coyote Track At Drake Relays

Gottsleben Makes Hall Of Fame

DES MOINES, IA — Des Moines and the Drake Relays were very good to the University of South Dakota track program.

Former head coach Dave Gottsleben was inducted into the Drake Relays Coaches Hall of Fame on Friday. USD pole vaulter Chris Nilsen also cleared 18 feet, 11 and a half inches in the elite pole vault, finishing second only to 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist Sam Kendricks.

Fellow vaulter Ethan Bray won the college vault and Ben Hammer won discus.

USD’s Makiah Hunt won the women’s pole vault with a vault of 13-3 ½.