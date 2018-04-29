Kayaker Rescued From Big Sioux River Sunday

Minnehaha County Fire Chiefs Assn.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A woman was rescued from the Big Sioux River Sunday after her kayak overturned in the water.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene early Sunday afternoon near Highway 42 and Riverview Avenue on the east side.

Initial reports said the woman’s kayak overturned and she was holding on to some branches to stay afloat.

The woman was rescued safely.

A second kayaker was able to make it to land. No one was hurt.

Authorities advise it is not safe, nor recommended to kayak in the Big Sioux when the river is at flood stage.