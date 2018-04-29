Mike Daum Returning To SDSU For 2018-19 Season

Had Entered NBA Draft One Week Earlier Without An Agent

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State’s Mike Daum has announced his intentions to return to the Jackrabbit basketball program for his senior season on Saturday. Daum, who declared for the 2018 National Basketball Association Draft earlier without hiring an agent earlier this month, will return for the 2018-19 campaign with lofty aspirations for his final season.

“After taking time to explore my professional options and discussing my goals with family and coach (T.J.) Otzelberger, I’m excited to return to South Dakota State for my senior season,” Daum said. “I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead in 2018-19, and am eager to see what this program can do with so many talented pieces returning.”

Daum is a two-time Associated Press honorable mention All-American and Summit League Player of the Year. He led the Jackrabbits to their third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance and was one of three players nationally to average more than 20 points (23.9) and 10 rebounds (10.3) per contest this season.

He shot 46.2 percent from the field and buried a single-season school record 96 3-pointers in 2017-18, firing at 42.5 percent beyond the arc while going 194-for-228 at the charity stripe. His 836 points is the second-highest scoring total in a year at SDSU after he set the record last season with 878 points.

Daum ranks second in career scoring at SDSU with 2,232 points, just 131 shy of Nate Wolters’ school record. He is chasing the 3,000-point mark in 2018-19 and is on pace to become one of the top 10 scorers all-time in NCAA Division I history.

The defending Summit League regular season and tournament champions return six letterwinners, including four seniors, from last year’s squad that went 28-7 overall with a 13-1 mark in Summit League play.

The 2018-19 Jackrabbits’ schedule will be released later this summer.

-Release Courtesy SDSU Athletics