Northwestern Clinches GPAC Baseball Title With Sweep At Morningside

Red Raiders Win 10-1 & 13-8

SIOUX CITY, IA — The Northwestern Red Raiders clinched the GPAC Baseball Regular Season Championship on Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader sweep at Morningside, beating the Mustangs 10-1 in game one and 13-8 in game two.

The Red Raiders will be the top seed in next week’s conference tournament and host half of the bracket in Orange City.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!