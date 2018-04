O’Gorman Routs Rapid City Central

Knights Cruise 17-2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Less than 24 hours after handing top-ranked Roosevelt their first loss since 2016, the O’Gorman baseball team kept rolling in a pair of games on Saturday afternoon at Harmodon Park.

The Knights ripped Rapid City Central 17-2 after earlier defeating Brookings 20-5.

