Ohnesorge, Kuhnert, Mickey & Lee Get NFL Mini-Camp Tryouts

Mickey & Kuhnert With Vikings, Ohnesorge With Seahawks, Lee Gets Two Opportunities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Several other local college football stars will be getting NFL opportunities.

Last night we told you about USF’s Dennis Gardeck signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent, and SDSU’s Kellen Soulek and Brandon Valley Alum Matt Vandeberg getting tryouts with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets.

Today comes news that SDSU center Jacob Ohnesorge will get a mini-camp tryout with the Seattle Seahawks, while former Washington Warrior and NDSU Bison offensive lineman Austin Kuhnert will get a tryout with the Vikings. Kuhnert will be joined there by Sioux Falls’ former Division Two All-American running back Max Mickey.

Also tonight comes late word that Augustana offensive lineman Sam Lee has received two invitations. He’ll go to the Vikings camp this coming week than the Los Angeles Rams camp the next.