SDSU Alum Goedert Excited To Team With Former NDSU Rival Wentz In Philly

Dallas Will Make NFL Debut On KDLT September 6th

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Eagles’ second round draft pick Dallas Goedert is eager to start working with a player who used to be an enemy, Carson Wentz.

The last time they were on a football field together was in Brookings when South Dakota State hosted North Dakota State on October 3rd, 2015. On that day SDSU’s Goedert, then a sophomore, caught a touchdown pass, while the then senior Wentz ran for a score and passed for another to lead North Dakota State’s 28-7 win at South Dakota State.

During the draft process Goedert struck up a friendship with Wentz and the two share the same agent. Though there will probably be a friendly wager or two every time the Dakota Marker game rolls around, Dallas is thrilled to play with someone who has similar roots.

You can watch Dallas’ NFL debut live right here on KDLT when the Eagles open the 2018 season against Atlanta on September 6th.