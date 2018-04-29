SDSU’s Jake Wieneke Signs As Undrafted Free Agent With Minnesota Vikings

Maple Grove Native Signs With Hometown Team

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — SDSU alum Jake Wieneke didn’t get selected during the final three rounds of the NFL Draft today, and he may prefer it that way since it allowed the Maple Grove, Minnesota native to sign with his hometown Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

During a stellar career in Brookings from 2014-17, Wieneke became SDSU and the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s all-time leader in career receptions (288), yards (5,157) and touchdowns (59).

He’ll report to Vikings rookie mini camp next week and, like former teammate and Philadelphia Eagle’s draft pick Dallas Goedert, thinks the offense he played in at SDSU gives him a leg up in adapting to the Vikings offense.