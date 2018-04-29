Trio Of Locals Get Undrafted Opportunities In NFL

Gardeck Signs With Arizona, Soulek & Vandeberg Get Mini-Camp Tryouts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Several other local college football stars will get a shot at the NFL thanks to undrafted deals.

Sioux Falls linebacker Dennis Gardeck, second in Division Two last year in Sacks with 14, has signed on with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.

SDSU defensive lineman and Yankton native Kellen Soulek has also received an invitation to the Indianapolis Colts rookie mini camp. Also getting a rookie camp tryout with the New York Jets is Brandon Valley alum and former Iowa Hawkeye wide receiver Matt VandeBerg.