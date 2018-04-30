Out and About with Addie: Week of April 30

Carleen Wild
Share This:

 

 


Ready to get outside? Looking for somewhere to go with all that energy stored up after a long winter? Check out the events The Event Company’s Addie Graham-Kramer dished up for this first week of May!

Thursday, May 3, 2018 – Blue Haven Barn & Gardens’ Wedding Celebration\

Friday, May 4, 2018 – Leadercast 2018

Friday, May 4, 2018 – May First Friday & Art and Wine Walk 

Saturday, May 5, 2018 – South Dakota Team Hope Walk

Saturday, May 5, 2018 – Movie at the Meridian

Sunday, May 6, 2018 – Parmalee at The District

Related Post

Police: 5 Juveniles, 18-Year-Old Arrested In Conne...
The Helpline Center Connects Volunteers With Those...
Battery Sales Boom As Cold Temps Drain Them
Family Health & Safety Event Planned

You Might Also Like