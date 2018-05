Augie More Balanced This Season

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Augustana softball team will host the NSIC tournament starting Thursday at Bowden Field and Sherman Park. The 2nd-seeded Vikings are 37-11 for the season but their success has come in a slightly different way this year. In the past they have always hit bunches of home runs. This year’s team can still do that according to head coach Gretta Melsted, but they are much more balanced than in previous seasons.