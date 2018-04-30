Cirque Du Soleil’s First Ever on Ice Production Coming to PREMIER Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Cirque Du Soleil’s CRYSTAL is coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls for four days and six performances.

In CRYSTAL, Cirque Du Soleil is bringing their unique acrobatic performance to the ice. Performers will be combining synchronized skating, freestyles figures, and extreme skating with swinging trapeze, aerial traps hand to hand acrobatics.

Show times and dates are listed below:

Thursday, September 20 at 7:30 PM

Friday, September 21 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 22 at 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday, September 23 at 1:30 PM and 5:00 PM

General ticket sales will be available on May 11th at 10 a.m. through the box office, ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.