High winds, dirt cause ‘blackout’ on South Dakota road

MILLER, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say blowing dirt led to a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured two people in central South Dakota.

The dirt storm prompted authorities to shut down a stretch of U.S. Highway 14 near Miller for six hours Sunday and lead motorists through zero visibility caused when high winds blew dirt from freshly plowed fields across the highway.

South Dakota Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan says two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when one vehicle was rear-ended by another on Highway 14 west of Miller.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a picture on its Facebook page showing more than a foot of dirt drifting around a car that had crashed into a fence.

In Nebraska, one person died after a dust storm triggered a 29-vehicle accident along an interstate.