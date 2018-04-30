Hundreds Gain Severe Weather Awareness Training

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Well, it’s clear severe weather season is upon us, and it’s always good to be weather aware.

That’s why hundreds of folks from around the Sioux Empire rumbled into the Washington Pavilion for a special lesson. After three decades, the man leading the discussion in Sioux Falls is doing so for the last time.

“A little bit emotional for me since I’ve been doing this all my life,” says Todd Heitkamp.

Todd Heitkamp is giving his final severe weather awareness training presentation as he transitions to a new role at the National Weather Service. After 30 years he’s going all in on the crowd.

“I throw the whole kitchen sink at them,” Heitkamp says.

Heitkamp says severe weather season is here to stay until September at least. He focuses on identifying clouds, squall lines and tornadoes. Even though tornadoes aren’t a daily occurrence in South Dakota nearly 36 touch down each year. Heitkamp says those in the Sioux Empire are in a state of complacency.

“Because we haven’t had a significant tornado around here in such a long period of time, it is a challenge to get people’s attention to let them know that we do get tornados around here and it’s only a matter of time until the city of Sioux Falls or surrounding areas are impacted by a tornado,” says Heitkamp.

Around 300 people attended the session. The fans of the weather- range in all ages.

“I just like learning about weather, so then I can teach others about how to be safe,” Gracie Kramer of Tea.

“I do like weather. When it thunder storms I’m just like yay it’s thunder storming or lightning and I do like hearing thunder,” says Jessica Marquardt of Sioux Falls.

Jessica Marquardt is feeling the highs and lows knowing this is Heitkamp’s last session.

“He’s one of the main reasons I come to this because it’s so enjoying. He makes it so fun,” says Marquardt.

Heitkamp says people won’t look at clouds the same after sitting in this talk.

“All too often right now we rely upon our cell phones to tell us, and now we need to shift it a little bit and look at the sky and figure out what those clouds actually mean,” says Heitkamp.

In 2003 South Dakota set a record with 67 tornadoes in an 8 hour time frame.