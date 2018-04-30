Ice Creeps Out of Lake Poinsett, Comes Dangerously Close to Homes

HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. – The transitional time between seasons can cause some unique weather events and on Lake Poinsett the combination of warmer weather, wind, and ice is creating quite a show.

Ice that formed on the lake over the winter was forced on shore this weekend by gusty winds leaving homeowners with piles of ice several feet high.

“It got right up against some of the homes in a couple of areas here on West Lake Drive and you know, there’s really nothing you can do about it,” said Hamlin County Emergency Manager David Schaefer. “You can watch it and hope it stops but once that wind gets that’s ice moving there really very little anyone can do about it.”

While the ice has damaged docks, satellite dishes and flag poles. It’s stopped short of impacting homes– thanks in large part to the way it took shape.

The honeycomb pattern the ice formed in allowed it to break up into smaller shards once it came onto land.

Homeowners were able to sweep and shovel most of the ice away.

It should melt in a matter of days.

“We really kind of got over that first hurdle,” said Shcaefer. “Now we got the ice off, now we can worry about the water.”

The lake is nearly 30 inches over capacity, with more water expected to flow in.

Shaefer hopes to open lake gates sometime Monday to let some water out.

“Because there’s still a lot of the water out of the northwest that’s on its way down here so we need to make some room.”