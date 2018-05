Langer Likes Progress of Aberdeen Wings

ABERDEEN, SD… The Aberdeen Wings season came to an end last Monday at the Odde when they lost game 5 of the Central Division semi’s to Minot. While it was disappointing for head coach Scott Langer and his players, he’s still is happy with the progress the franchise has made since he came to the Hub City after 10 very successful years in Topeka.