Lincoln Edges OG for Dakota Cup

Lincoln Edges OG for Dakota Cup

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Last week the O’Gorman Knights edged Lincoln 5-4 in boys tennis at the patriots home court. Monday night the same two teams met at McKennan Park playing for The Dakota Cup. And for the 4-time state champion Lincoln Patriots it was also a chance to reclaim bragging rights. Sam Dobbs dominated in the first flight singles for the Pats, but Wil McDowell won the #2 singles and just like last week, it came right down to the final doubles match tied at 4. But this time it was the Patriots who won the tie-breaker 10-8 and the match 5-4.